Judge to hear legal challenge of Louisiana virus regulations

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration was readying to defend Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate and bar restrictions enacted to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

A state district judge Wednesday was set to consider a lawsuit challenging the regulations as unconstitutional.

Four Jefferson Parish residents are asking Judge Janice Clark to declare the rules null and void and prohibit the Democratic governor from enforcing them.

Their lawsuit argues Edwards’ original order requiring the masks, banning indoor gatherings above 50 people, and limiting bars to takeout and delivery is unconstitutional.

Edwards announced Tuesday that he was extending all his coronavirus restrictions through Aug. 28.

