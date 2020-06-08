x
Judge upholds Louisiana's mask mandate

Judge Janice Clark ruled to uphold the mask mandate and bar restrictions, rejecting the idea that the governor overstepped his authority.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state's COVID-19 situation at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Baton Rouge judge upheld the governor's state-wide mask mandate, ruling that Gov. John Bel Edwards didn't exceed his authority when he issued the restrictions.

Four Jefferson Parish residents asked Judge Janice Clark to declare Louisiana's mask mandate null and void. Their lawsuit argued Edwards' order requiring masks, banning indoor gathering above 50 people and closing bars was unconstitutional.

They argued the governor had overstepped his authority.

However, Judge Janice Clark ruled to uphold the mask mandate and bar restrictions, rejecting their argument

