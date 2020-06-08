Judge upholds Louisiana's mask mandate

Judge Janice Clark ruled to uphold the mask mandate and bar restrictions, rejecting the idea that the governor overstepped his authority.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Baton Rouge judge upheld the governor's state-wide mask mandate, ruling that Gov. John Bel Edwards didn't exceed his authority when he issued the restrictions.

Four Jefferson Parish residents asked Judge Janice Clark to declare Louisiana's mask mandate null and void. Their lawsuit argued Edwards' order requiring masks, banning indoor gathering above 50 people and closing bars was unconstitutional.

They argued the governor had overstepped his authority.

However, Judge Janice Clark ruled to uphold the mask mandate and bar restrictions, rejecting their argument

Judge Janice Clark upholds @LouisianaGov's mask mandate and bar restrictions, rejects arguments that Edwards exceeded his legal authority. #lalege #lagov — Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) August 6, 2020