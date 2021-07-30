Live at 3 PM: Update on surge in COVID-19 cases, deaths from Gov. Edwards

You can watch the press conference live in this story at 3 p.m. or on WWL-TV's Facebook and YouTube pages.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will update the public on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 this afternoon.

Edwards plans to talk about the delta variant, the surge in hospitalizations and the push to get more residents vaccinated.

You can watch the press conference live in this story at 3 p.m. or on WWL-TV's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Hospitalizations have skyrocketed across Louisiana since July 1. There are 1,456 more people in the hospital with COVID-19 than there were at the start of the month. On Thursday, July 29, there were more patients hospitalized on the Northshore than at any other point in the pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized across the state increased by 120 on Friday, to a total of 1,740 patients. The health department reports that 89% of those patients - about 1,549 individuals - are not vaccinated.

During the same time frame, 251 people have died because of the virus. At the start of the month, Louisiana was reporting on average about six new deaths each day. Now, the state is reporting on average 14 deaths daily.

The LDH also published vaccination rates for deaths and cases reported between July 15 and 21. In that week, Louisiana reported 66 deaths, of which 56 were unvaccinated (85%). The state also reported 14,022 new cases, of which 12,619 were unvaccinated (90%).