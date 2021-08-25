Kermit's Mother-in-Law Lounge now offering the COVID-19 vaccine

Kermit Ruffins hoped his lounge would offer a convenient, comfortable vaccination spot where your shot can be paired with a cold drink.

NEW ORLEANS — Trumpeter Kermit Ruffins is hoping to encourage customers of his Treme bar to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Wednesday, he welcomed in anyone who wanted to get their COVID vaccine with an incentive that's Naturally N'awlins.

"I have lunch for everybody, some good ole red beans and rice," Ruffins said

Free shots (not the kind you drink) were offered at Kermit's Treme Mother-in-Law Lounge during a three day vaccination event.

As part of the City's mandate, vaccinations or negative COVID tests are required to enter places like Kermit's lounge.

"So, I decided hey, let's try to get all the customers and everyone in the neighborhood, everyone throughout the city vaccinated," he said.

Nadra Enzi was the first to show up for his shot Wednesday.

"There was no ideology or anything else behind it, this was just the right time for me," Enzi said.

He had the choice of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

"This was something on my checklist and I finally got around to checking it off today," Enzi said.

"Most people have a phobia of medical facilities, but if you can come to a nightclub or some other familiar spot, that should remove some hesitancy," Enzi said.

Natalie Jennings got the Pfizer shot since the FDA granted full approval this week.

"First, I didn’t believe in the vaccine, but once it was FDA approved, I decided to take it," Jennings said.

She believes the FDA's full approval will comfort others too in knowing it's safe.

"Take the vaccine cause it's FDA approved now so we can move forward," she said.