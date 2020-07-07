Know your risk when doing daily tasks during COVID-19

There are three things you should consider before doing tasks and activities

From going to work, to sitting on a park bench, Coronavirus has turned simple activities and tasks into high risk situations. So what are some things you should keep in mind before deciding what's safe and what's not?

Living in a world of COVID-19, everything we do comes with a risk.

"We have to be really thoughtful when we engage in the world right now," said Associate Professor of Epidemiology, Susan Hassig.

Hassig says there are three things people should consider before any task or activity. First, how many people will be there, how spaced out everyone is, and the duration of stay.

"Because what we understand with how Coronavirus is transmitted is that the longer you spend with someone is associated with whether or not you're more likely to get infected," she said.

So when looking at guidelines of risk, yes it can be informative and helpful, but know the risk of each situation varies.

"So the same environment could be low risk or it could be high risk depending on the behavior of everyone involved in that situation," she said.

For example, eating inside a restaurant. It's typically a moderate-high risk because of less air circulation and the possibility of being around more people for a longer amount of time. Plus it's harder to wear a mask. But, it can also go the other way.

"If you went into an inside restaurant environment and you were the only person there aside from servers and servers were all in masks, that's a low risk environment," Hassig said.

The same with spending an hour at a playground, which typically has a moderately low risk since it's outdoors. However, other factors can elevate that.

"Playgrounds are touchable surfaces," she said. "How is it being utilized? So if there are 50 kids probably, come back for another time. If there are only a couple kids though, let them play and maybe use hand sanitizer every 5-10 minutes."

So as we navigate through this pandemic, it's best to be safe and assess.

"Almost any activity could be low if they were configured the right way," said Hassig.

And trust your gut, because if you think it's high risk, it probably is, and maybe can be done another time.

We also asked Hassig about different scenarios:

Parks, outdoor spaces, and bench use:

"You don't want to sit on a bench next to somebody, even if you're outside, she said. "But if you're walking around/running on a path, even if you're moving, you're not spending time close to people. So I would argue that's a low-risk, mask or not. I also would not advise people drink from public water fountains."

Hotels, public bathrooms:

"You'll probably want to ask the hotel staff about their cleaning procedures and how often they turn a room," she said. "When it comes to public restrooms, when you gotta go, you gotta go, but it's thinking about what the implications are. I don't use those blowers after washing my hands since they spread things around. You want to use paper towels and use a paper towel when touching high-touch surfaces."

Barber shops/hair salons: