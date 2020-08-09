Krewe of BOO! cancels 2020 events because of COVID-19

Among the canceled events are the krewe's annual parade, Zombie Run and Monster Mash, all set for the weekend of Oct. 24.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of BOO! will not be hosting any parades or festivities this year, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The krewe announced the decision on their website, saying that they waited as long as possible before making a decision. Ultimately, krewe leadership decided against the events because coronavirus conditions in the U.S. had not significantly improved. .

The krewe says they are looking to plan the events for 2021.

