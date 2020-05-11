Krewe of NOMTOC calls off 2021 parade due to COVID, economy

The mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Committee will meet Thursday to discuss the upcoming season

NEW ORLEANS — Carnival 2020 was blamed for a lot of the COVID-19 community spread in the metro area.

Some wonder if the big show will go on next year, and the mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Committee will meet Thursday to discuss the upcoming season.

But one krewe already made the tough call to call-off its parade in 2021.

Krewe of NOMTOC Captain James Henderson said COVID-19 is largely to blame.

He said concerns about the virus decimated the 600-rider membership.

“About 60 signed up -- fewer than 60, actually,” he said. “Fewer than 60 signed up.”

Henderson added that about 98 percent of the crew is African-American.

The virus has hit that community hard, which was another factor in deciding to sit out Carnival 2021.

“Some of our riders probably are also impacted economically with their jobs,” he said.

Henderson said that no matter the reason, the decision to call off next year's parade was hard -- but it was the only way to go.

“It was almost unanimous out of the 64 members of the board,” he said.

While the decision to not ride in 2021 is made, Henderson said there's another decision the krewe has already made.

“2022 is going to be great. It's going to be bigger, it's going to be better,” he said. “We'll be back.”