Labor Day brings crowds to New Orleans, frustrating city officials

Officials on Sunday responded to 33 complaints about large gatherings and 15 complaints about non-compliant businesses.

NEW ORLEANS — The line for boats to get into Lake Pontchartrain at the Bonnabel Boat Launch stretched over the levee at times on Monday.

While you could see a lot of activity on the water, there wasn't much along the Metairie lakefront.

Along Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans, a crowd of several hundred gathered to watch a boat parade for President Donald Trump. (Labor Day is, after all, the unofficial kickoff to political season.)

Those in attendance kept their distance from one another, but few wore masks. Doctors have said the need for masks outside is less important than inside if people are properly spaced apart.

"We kind of got our own little spot kind of away from everybody,” said Kelly Wegmann, who watched the boat parade under a tent with her friends.

The Cantrell administration, however, says it's had concerns about crowds elsewhere in the city during the holiday weekend.

That led the NOPD to send out patrols looking for violations.

A spokesman for Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Sunday said the city was frustrated to get reports about large gatherings.

Later Sunday, a Facebook Live video showed a large gathering under the Claiborne overpass. There was a band, no social distancing and few people wore masks.

