Lafayette congressman and family test positive for COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Congressman Clay Higgins and his family has tested positive for COVID, according to our partners at The Advocate | Times Picayune.

According to the article, the Republican representative of the Third Congressional District of Louisiana posted his gratitude for the support received to his Facebook page, Sunday:

"We very much appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love and kindness over the past 10 days from the hundreds of friends and supporters who have reached out to me directly.

I keep my family's private business very quiet, because of the evil in the world, yet we are uplifted by the love of God's children, and quiet privacy does not mean secrecy, so here's the update:

I have COVID, Becca has COVID, and my son has COVID. Becca and I had COVID early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was. So, this is our second experience with the CCP biological attack weaponized virus ... and this episode is far more challenging. It has required all of my devoted energy.

We are all under excellent care, and our prognosis is positive. We are very healthy generally speaking, and our treatment of any health concern always encompasses western, eastern, and holistic variables.

I ask that my family's privacy be respected.

I love and respect you all. Our mission will continue. My family and I will recover fully. Your prayerful support is felt deep within my family and will never be forgotten."