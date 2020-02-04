NEW ORLEANS —

The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection District East has announced a weekend closure of the Lake Pontchartrain lakefront in New Orleans.

The closure will go into effect Friday at 6 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. Lakeshore Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic at those times.

Lakeshore Drive will remain open for residents who need to use it to access their property. Residents can still travel to restaurants along Lakeshore Drive to pick up to-go orders.

The Lakefront will still be open for pedestrians, but they will have to park elsewhere.

The lakefront has been inundated by visitors on the weekends, many of whom are violating the current social distancing orders. People have been told to remain 6 feet apart and not to gather in groups.

This is part of the ongoing efforts to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

"This measure is being put in place with public health and officer safety top of mind," Flood Protection Authority-East CAE Derek Boese said. "It will allow us to limit large gathering, reduce the spread of the virus, and remain in compliance with the Governor's orders."

The goal is to stop cars – and, in turn, people – from gathering in large groups on weekends.

