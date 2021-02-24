Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations dip below 700

Louisiana has not reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since Feb. 2 - about 23 days.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana dropped below 700 on Tuesday, as the state adds to its streak of days with declining hospitalizations.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 687 people were hospitalized across the state the day before. Of those patients, 102 required ventilators. The figure is at its lowest level since Nov. 12 as the virus’ third surge through the state was first starting.

Louisiana has not reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since Feb. 2 - about 23 days.

The state health department reported 25 new deaths and 878 new cases of the virus since Tuesday. In total, 9,528 people in the state have died and 426,925 cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana has also continued to decline since its latest peak in late January. As of Wednesday, the 7-day average for deaths in Louisiana was about 19 deaths per day compared to the 57 deaths per day reported on Jan. 22.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.