LDH: Monday's coronavirus numbers 'incomplete'

Monday's unusually low testing and new case numbers are due to a reporting error, according to the LDH.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state's COVID-19 situation at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health says incomplete reporting from laboratories led to Monday's relatively low COVID-19 numbers.

Only 562 new coronavirus cases and 7,362 tests were reported Monday, which would be the lowest counts in each category since June.

"Laboratory reporting appears to be incomplete, potentially affecting case and test counts. Technical staff are investigating," the LDH said.

The LDH reported 24 more deaths Monday, along with a one-patient decrease in hospitalizations and five more patients on ventilators.

To see more detailed information, including a parish-by-parish breakdown of cases, check our interactive map.

