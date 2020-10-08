LDH: Monday's coronavirus numbers 'incomplete'

Monday's unusually low testing and new case numbers are due to a reporting error, according to the LDH.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health says incomplete reporting from laboratories led to Monday's relatively low COVID-19 numbers.

Only 562 new coronavirus cases and 7,362 tests were reported Monday, which would be the lowest counts in each category since June.

"Laboratory reporting appears to be incomplete, potentially affecting case and test counts. Technical staff are investigating," the LDH said.

The LDH reported 24 more deaths Monday, along with a one-patient decrease in hospitalizations and five more patients on ventilators.

