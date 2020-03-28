NEW ORLEANS — The Louisana Department of Health is investigating a possible cluster of Coronavirus cases at the St. Joseph of Harahan living facility in Jefferson Parish.

And Eyewitness News has learned the situation may be more dire than the parish or the state are revealing right now.

Someone with knowledge of what’s going on inside says there are multiple cases of COVID-19, and family members say they haven’t heard a word from the administrator.

At least five ambulances rolled into the facility’s parking lot Friday, collecting patients. Two trucks bearing logos for a commercial cleaning company spent hours in the parking lot.

Shaking and visibly distraught, one woman came to check on her 94-year-old mother but was not allowed inside.

“I don’t know what to think. I don’t know what to think anymore. I don’t know what to think. I don’t know who to trust,” said the woman, who did not want to use her name.

She had no idea there was a single COVID-19 case at St. Joseph until she heard during a live press conference that someone here had died.

“I’m her daughter. I’m family. I’m blood. Why, why, why was I never notified?” she said.

When asked about the situation at St. Joseph, Jefferson Parish Coroner, Dr. Gerald Cvitanovich said the parish had only started looking into it.

“I just found out about the situation — the alleged situation — a few hours ago, and we started looking into it. At this point, and we’re still looking, but at this point, we’ve only been able to identify one COVID-19 related death from that nursing home,” said Dr. Cvitanovich.

But a source inside the facility tells Eyewitness News that the situation is far worse.

Several staff members are reportedly out sick, and there are more deaths due to COVID-19 than the coroner is initially reporting.

Another family tells Eyewitness News that their loved one, Gus, who lives at the facility, tested positive for coronavirus. They were not notified of his illness until after he had arrived at the hospital last week.

Still, the state health department has not publicly named the facility a ‘cluster’ site.

“The Department of Health and our Epidemiologists are working with that facility. They have been. They’re well aware of what’s going on,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health.

He added that the department first wants to ensure patient privacy and get to the bottom of what is going on at the facility, before releasing information to the public.

Although the lines of communication between the state and the facility are open, family members feel their loved ones are at risk, and St. Joseph hasn’t been transparent.

Not knowing what to do next, the woman who came to visit her mother in a panic, is hoping the health department releases information soon.

“To me, my belief, this just didn’t happen overnight. They didn’t just find out this person… God bless his soul, her soul. They didn’t just find this out, no,” she said.

WWLTV has reached out several ways to both the administrator at St. Joseph of Harahan and its parent company, Plantation Management Company, of Denham Springs. As of 9 p.m. Friday, we had not gotten any response.

