LDH links new COVID-19 clusters to New Orleans graduation party, Tigerland bars

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana's Department of Health is investigating two apparent clusters of COVID-19 cases in New Orleans.

According to a statement from the City of New Orleans, a cluster of new COVID-19 cases appears to have emerged from a large high school graduation party and from a large gathering outside the bars at Tigerland in Baton Rouge.

"The Department has received at least 100 reports of patrons and staff testing positive for COVID-19," the LDH confirmed.

Both clusters are affecting young New Orleans residents, according Dr. Joseph Kanter with the LDH. In both cases, people were not wearing masks and were not social distancing.

"These activities can fuel a rapid rise in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths," the statement from New Orleans officials said. "This is why there are strict gathering size and capacity limitations for planned events in the State of Louisiana and Orleans Parish."

“In New Orleans, we’ve made such great progress because so many of our residents have been patient, compliant, and understanding,” said NOHD Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno. “We must continue that good work as long as COVID remains a threat. We might be ‘over’ COVID, but COVID is not over by a long shot.”

