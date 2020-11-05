NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Deptartment of Health announced more than 2,000 presumed recovered from COVID-19 Monday as hospitalization numbers continue to trend down.

According to the LDH, there are 14 fewer COVID-19 patients in Louisiana hospitals than there were on Sunday and there are less patients on ventilators as well.

Latest Numbers:

2,242 deaths (+29)

31,815 total cases (+215)

1,310 patients in hospitals (-14)

157 patients on ventilators (-4)

22,608 presumed recoveries (+2,292)

220,830 tests performed (+5,115)

Hospitalizations have been trending down since April 13, when Louisiana peaked at 2,134 COVID-19 patients in hospitals. Patients on ventilators peaked on April 4, at 571, according to the LDH.

Monday's update also featured the weekly release of "presumed recovered" patients.

A person is presumed recovered if it has been more than 14 days since they have tested positive and is not currently in the hospital, or it has been 21 days since testing positive and has not died.

LDH said the figure of presumed recovered will be updated weekly.

MORE: Track COVID-19: Louisiana Coronavirus Outbreak Map

RELATED: How widespread has COVID-19 been in Orleans, Jefferson? New study will try to find out

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.