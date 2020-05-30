x
La. lawmakers want to limit virus lawsuits against business

Three Republican-led bills to limit businesses' liability have easily won support from both the House and Senate
Credit: AP
A woman rides by a boarded up window of a business on Frenchman Street, Friday, May 15, 2020, in New Orleans, that has been decorated with a painting of Jimi Hendrix. The clubs and restaurants that are usually packed with people listening to music are closed as the city has fought to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Rebecca Santana/AP Photo)

Louisiana lawmakers want to give protections from most lawsuits for coronavirus deaths and injuries to businesses that never closed during the outbreak and those that are newly reopening. 

Three Republican-led bills to limit businesses' liability have easily won support from both the House and Senate and will be headed to Gov. John Bel Edwards for a decision. 

Rep. Thomas Pressly’s bill is the most sweeping. It would keep people from being able to sue businesses, government agencies, trade show organizers and event planners for civil damages for injuries or death from COVID-19 unless they can prove the high legal standard of “gross negligence or willful misconduct.” 

The governor hasn't taken a position on the proposals.

