NEW ORLEANS — Several public and private events have been canceled or postponed across the New Orleans area in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the potentially deadly respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
Below is a list of events, meetings, programs and more that have been canceled or postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus. This is not an exhaustive list. If in doubt, check directly with the organization hosting the event.
To add an event to the list, email the WWL-TV newsroom at pressrelease@wwltv.com with information.
Canceled Events:
Concerts and shows
- JPAS Shows at Performing Arts Center on Airline Drive
- Rivertown shows
- Saenger, all performances through April 12
- Wednesday at the Square concert
Events
- Catholic Masses and other events at churches
- City Park Bunny Hops
- City Park Bass Fishing Rodeo
- City Park Egg Scramble
- City Park Spring Garden Show
- Thursdays at Twilight
- Kitchen in the Garden
- Disney on Ice (scheduled at Lakefront Arena April 23-26)
- New Orleans Home & Garden Show
- University of New Orleans Spring 2020 Commencement
Places to Go
- Ashe' Arts Center through April 13
- Audubon Zoo, Insectarium, Aquarium closed until at least March 28
- City Park Carousel Gardens
- Louisiana Children's Museum until April 13
- New Orleans Museum of Art closed indefinitely
- The Historic New Orleans Collection indefinitely
- Ogden Museum of Southern Art closed indefinitely
- Contemporary Arts Center closed indefinitely
- New Orleans area OMV locations
- World War 2 Museum
- All Louisiana casinos
- Lakeside Mall (J.C. Penny & Dillard still open, restaurants curbside pickup)
Festivals
- Bourbon Festival (postponed)
- BUKU Fest (rescheduled for Labor Day weekend)
- French Quarter Festival (rescheduled for October)
- Hogs for the Cause Festival
- Kenner Hispanic Festival
- New Orleans Food and Wine Experience (postponed)
- New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival (Fall 2020)
- Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival
- The Saints + Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival
- 2020 Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival
- Top Taco Festival
- The Rock & Rouge Women's Music & Food Festival (postponed)
- New Orleans Pride Festival (pstponed until August 1)
Sporting Events
- Crescent City Classic becomes a virtual race
- The Fairgrounds (racing continues, no fans allowed)
- High School Fishing Tournaments
- Louisiana Sportsman's Show in Gonzales
- NCAA Women's Final Four
- Pelicans basketball games until further notice
- Southeast Conference (SEC) sporting events until April
- Sugar Bowl St. Patrick's Day Classic
- Zurich Classic
Parades
- The Irish Channel St. Patrick's Day parade
- The Downtown Irish St. Patrick's Day parade
- Covington St. Patrick's parade
- The Italian-American parade
- The Uptown Super Sunday Mardi Gras Indian event
- The Single Men Social Aid and Pleasure Club Second Line
- Jefferson Parish's St. Patrick's Day and Irish-Italian parades
Fund Raisers
- New Orleans Myasthenia Gravis Walk
- Hogs for the Cause Festival
- American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Luncheon
- 2020 New Orleans UNCF Mayor's Ball
- Lympho-Maniac cancer fundraiser party
- Susan G. Komen "Perfectly Pink" Salure to Survivors Luncheon
- Catholic Community Foundation's Women's Giving Circle Kickoff Mass and Luncheon
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.