NEW ORLEANS — Several public and private events have been canceled or postponed across the New Orleans area in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the potentially deadly respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Below is a list of events, meetings, programs and more that have been canceled or postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus. This is not an exhaustive list. If in doubt, check directly with the organization hosting the event.

To add an event to the list, email the WWL-TV newsroom at pressrelease@wwltv.com with information.

Canceled Events:

Concerts and shows

JPAS Shows at Performing Arts Center on Airline Drive

Rivertown shows

Saenger, all performances through April 12

Wednesday at the Square concert

Events

Catholic Masses and other events at churches

City Park Bunny Hops

City Park Bass Fishing Rodeo

City Park Egg Scramble

City Park Spring Garden Show

Thursdays at Twilight

Kitchen in the Garden

Disney on Ice (scheduled at Lakefront Arena April 23-26)

New Orleans Home & Garden Show

University of New Orleans Spring 2020 Commencement

Places to Go

Ashe' Arts Center through April 13

Audubon Zoo, Insectarium, Aquarium closed until at least March 28

City Park Carousel Gardens

Louisiana Children's Museum until April 13

New Orleans Museum of Art closed indefinitely

The Historic New Orleans Collection indefinitely

Ogden Museum of Southern Art closed indefinitely

Contemporary Arts Center closed indefinitely

New Orleans area OMV locations

World War 2 Museum

All Louisiana casinos

Lakeside Mall (J.C. Penny & Dillard still open, restaurants curbside pickup)

Festivals

Bourbon Festival (postponed)

BUKU Fest (rescheduled for Labor Day weekend)

French Quarter Festival (rescheduled for October)

Hogs for the Cause Festival

Kenner Hispanic Festival

New Orleans Food and Wine Experience (postponed)

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival (Fall 2020)

Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

The Saints + Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival

2020 Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival

Top Taco Festival

The Rock & Rouge Women's Music & Food Festival (postponed)

New Orleans Pride Festival (pstponed until August 1)

Sporting Events

Crescent City Classic becomes a virtual race

The Fairgrounds (racing continues, no fans allowed)

High School Fishing Tournaments

Louisiana Sportsman's Show in Gonzales

NCAA Women's Final Four

Pelicans basketball games until further notice

Southeast Conference (SEC) sporting events until April

Sugar Bowl St. Patrick's Day Classic

Zurich Classic

Parades

The Irish Channel St. Patrick's Day parade

The Downtown Irish St. Patrick's Day parade

Covington St. Patrick's parade

The Italian-American parade

The Uptown Super Sunday Mardi Gras Indian event

The Single Men Social Aid and Pleasure Club Second Line

Jefferson Parish's St. Patrick's Day and Irish-Italian parades

Fund Raisers

New Orleans Myasthenia Gravis Walk

Hogs for the Cause Festival

American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Luncheon

2020 New Orleans UNCF Mayor's Ball

Lympho-Maniac cancer fundraiser party

Susan G. Komen "Perfectly Pink" Salure to Survivors Luncheon

Catholic Community Foundation's Women's Giving Circle Kickoff Mass and Luncheon

