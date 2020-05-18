NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health released new data Monday showing the full list of nursing homes in the state that have reported positive cases and deaths from the coronavirus disease.

Health officials say they are working with each individual nursing home to increase the testing of residents with and without symptoms to minimize the spread of the virus.

The LDH said the greatest risk for nursing homes is spreading COVID-19 to vulnerable residents, and a nursing home with residents who have tested positive is not a threat to the general public.

The new data will be released weekly by the LDH.

