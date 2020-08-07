LIST: Second Harvest summer food pantry locations

Dozens of food service locations will be available around Southeast Louisiana for families in need during the pandemic.

NEW ORLEANS — The following information is from the Second Harvest Food Bank:

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge.

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Orleans Parish

Lyfe of Dance 1120 S Broad Street New Orleans LA 70125 7/13/2020 to 7/24/2020 Monday - Friday Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

A.L. Davis Park

2600 LaSalle Street New Orleans LA 70113 6/1/2020 to 8/14/2020 Monday - Friday Lunch 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Digby Playground

6600 Virgilian Street New Orleans LA 70126 6/1/2020 to 6/23/2020 Monday - Friday Lunch 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Goretti Playground

7500 Benson Street New Orleans LA 70127 6/1/2020 to 8/14/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Lunch 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Hardin Playground

2500 New Orleans Street New Orleans LA 70119 6/1/2020 to 8/14/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Lunch 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Harrell Playground

2202 Leonidas Street New Orleans LA 70118 6/1/2020 to 8/14/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Lunch 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM St.

Roch Playground

1800 St. Roch Avenue New Orleans LA 70117 6/1/2020 to 8/14/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Lunch 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Eastshore Playground

14600 Curran Blvd. New Orleans LA 70128 6/1/2020 to 6/23/2020 Monday - Friday Lunch 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Mc Cue Playground

2601 Franklin Avenue New Orleans LA 70117 6/1/2020 to 8/14/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Lunch 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

McDonogh Playground

1500 Teche Street New Orleans LA 70114 6/1/2020 to 8/14/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Lunch 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Pontchartrain Playground

6500 Press Drive New Orleans LA 70126 6/1/2020 to 6/23/2020 Monday - Friday Lunch 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

New Saint Joseph Summer Camp

2529 General Meyer Ave New Orleans LA 70114 6/15/2020 to 7/24/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Breakfast 8:15 AM - 9:00 AM Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Kedila Family Learning Center at NORD Stallings

4300 St Claude Avenue New Orleans LA 70117 6/15/2020 to 7/24/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Goodwill of Southeastern LA

3400 Tulane Avenue New Orleans LA 70119 6/17/2020 to 7/29/2020 Wednesday Breakfast 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Infinite Blessings

8550 Curran Blvd. New Orleans LA 70122 6/23/2020 to 7/28/2020 Tuesday Breakfast 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Lunch 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

The River Church

222 Connely Street Houma LA 70363 6/22/2020 to 8/7/2020 Monday, Wednesday, Lunch 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Boys and Girls Club Westbank

900 10th St Gretna LA 70053 6/1/2020 to 7/24/2020 Monday - Friday Breakfast 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Lunch 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

NORD Cut-Off

6600 Belgrade Street New Orleans LA 70131 6/15/2020 to 7/24/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Total Community Action

1500 Lafreniere Street New Orleans LA 70122 6/15/2020 to 7/24/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Breakfast 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

NORDC Treme Recreational Center

900 North Villere Street New Orleans LA 70116 6/15/2020 to 7/24/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

A & Aces Stern Tennis Center

4025 South Saratoga New Orleans LA 70115 6/15/2020 to 7/24/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Breakfast 8:45 AM - 9:45 AM Lunch 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM

A's and Aces (Joe Brown)

5601 Read Boulevard New Orleans LA 70126 6/15/2020 to 7/24/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Breakfast 8:45 AM - 9:45 AM Lunch 11:45 AM - 12:30 PM

NORDC Joe W. Brown Recreation Center (Building A Better 2morrow) 5601 Read Boulevard New Orleans LA 70127 6/15/2020 to 7/24/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Kedila Family Learning Center at Gernon Brown 1001

Harrison Avenue New Orleans LA 70124 6/15/2020 to 7/24/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Breakfast 8:45 AM - 9:45 AM Lunch 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM

NORD Sanchez

1616 Caffin Ave New Orleans LA 70117 6/15/2020 to 7/24/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

NORD Rosenwald Recreation Center

1120 South Broad Street New Orleans LA 70119 6/15/2020 to 7/24/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

NORDC at Milne

5420 Franklin Ave New Orleans LA 70122 6/15/2020 to 7/24/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Breakfast 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Other Parishes

Terrebonne Parish Library: Grand Caillou Branch

200 Badau Drive Dulac LA 70353 6/15/2020 to 7/22/2020 Monday, Wednesday Lunch 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Terrebonne Parish Library Gibson Library

6363 S Bayou Black Drive Gibson LA 70356 6/16/2020 to 7/23/2020 Tuesday, Thursday Lunch 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

First Baptist Church Chalmette/Preschool

305 East St. Bernard Highway Chalmette LA 70043 6/1/2020 to 8/6/2020 Monday - Thursday Lunch 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Slidell Boys & Girls Club

705 Dewey St Slidell LA 70458 6/8/2020 to 7/31/2020 Monday - Friday Closed on 7/3/2020 Breakfast 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Lunch 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Church of God Project Hope

445 Campground Rd Palmetto LA 71355 6/1/2020 to 8/12/2020 Monday - Wednesday Lunch 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

South Lafourche Library

Cutoff Branch 16241 East Main Street Cutoff LA 70345 6/15/2020 to 8/13/2020 Monday - Thursday Lunch 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Crescent City WICGretna (Summer Feeding)

429 Wall Blvd Suite 7 Gretna LA 70056 6/16/2020 to 8/13/2020 Tuesday, Thursday Lunch 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Lafourche Parish Library

Raceland Branch 177 Recreation Drive Raceland LA 70394 6/15/2020 to 8/13/2020 Monday - Thursday Lunch 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Hi-5 At-Risk Feeding Site

601 Government Circle Thibodeaux LA 70301 6/15/2020 to 7/2/2020 Monday - Friday Breakfast 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM Lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Thibodeaux Library Summer Feeding

705 West 5th Street Thibodeaux LA 70301 6/15/2020 to 8/13/2020 Monday - Thursday Lunch 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

