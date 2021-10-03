Live @ 11: New Orleans moves to 'modified phase 3'

The restriction rollback would push the city into a "modified phase 3," but it would still lag behind the rest of the state.

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that New Orleans would ease COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, as vaccination numbers rise in New Orleans while new cases fall.

The mayor made the announcement at a Wednesday press conference, where she will speak alongside Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno.

The restriction rollback pushes the city into a "modified phase 3," similar to the rest of the state.

Restaurants and businesses will be allowed up to 75% occupancy under the new guidelines.

Gatherings of up to 75 people indoors and 150 people outside will also be allowed.

"The numbers are what they are because people have been doing the right thing. we have been putting in the work," Cantrell said.

For the upcoming St. Patrick's Day weekend, there will be no parades and block parties are prohibited, she added.

It's unclear how the Phase 3 guidelines will impact the music community in New Orleans. Cantrell did not specifically address whether live music would be allowed inside again.

New Orleans saw 27 new cases reported Tuesday, with an infection rate of 0.75. The city uses 50 cases per day as a watermark for whether the virus is being contained, and an infection rate under 1.0 is considered good because it indicates the virus is dying off and not spreading through the population.

Gov. John Bel Edwards moved Louisiana back into Phase 3 of reopening last week.

Among the changes put in place outside of Orleans Parish, people are now able to sit at a bar to drink without ordering food. Standing at or gathering around a bar will still be banned for now.

Live music is also allowed indoors, but if anyone is singing or playing a wind instrument, capacity will be reduced from 75 percent to 50 percent. Everyone must be seated.

Conferences and conventions can begin again, but only with permission.

Small outdoor events, such as school fairs, are allowed to resume with crowd limitations. Larger festivals or events will need permission from the state.

Local areas can have more restrictions than the state, but they can't have less. The city of New Orleans has often had tighter restrictions than the rest of the state.

WWL-TV will carry Mayor Cantrell's press conference live on WWLTV.com and our social media channels on March 10 at 11 a.m.

