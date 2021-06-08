Live @ 1:30 PM: Gov. Edwards on Louisiana's COVID response as students return to school

Louisiana is struggling with the record-setting fourth surge of COVID-19 driven by the delta variant and low vaccination rates.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will give an update on the state's COVID-19 response as students return to the classroom.

The press conference will start at 1:30 p.m. and will be carried live on WWL-TV, our website, app, Facebook and Youtube pages.

Edwards is expected to address the statewide mask mandate and what it means for students as they return to the classroom this week and next.

Louisiana has seen its fourth straight day of record-setting hospitalizations in the last COVID-19 update of the week, continuing a grim trend as cases and deaths rise in the pandemic's fourth wave.

Across the state, 2,421 people were hospitalized with COVID as of Friday. That's a jump of 71 from the previous day's total. 90% of those patients are unvaccinated.

More than 6,100 new cases were also reported Friday alongside 48 new deaths linked to the virus. Over 11,000 people have died in Louisiana from coronavirus-related health issues or the virus itself since the pandemic began last March.

For the past three days, each new update to the state's coronavirus dashboard has broken hospitalization records, with 2,350 COVID patients hospitalized as of Thursday.