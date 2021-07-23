Live @ 3PM: Gov. Edwards to address Louisiana's surge in COVID-19 cases

A fourth wave of COVID-19 is hitting Louisiana, fueled by the Delta Variant and the state's low vaccination rate.

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards will host a press conference today to address the spiking COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Louisiana.

A fourth wave of COVID-19 is hitting Louisiana, fueled by the Delta Variant and the state's low vaccination rate.

Ochsner Health said it’s seeing a 423 percent increase in COVID patients from one month ago. 97 percent of inpatients since February have been unvaccinated, and the average age is getting younger.

New Orleans officials say they are strongly recommending that people resume wearing masks indoors as the city experiences a surge of new COVID-19 cases to levels not seen in months.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell stopped short Wednesday of requiring mask-wearing. She said the advisory being issued “puts the responsibility on individuals themselves,” rather than having the city enforce a mandate. The seven-day average of new cases in the city hit 117 Wednesday, the highest it's been since early February. It had been as low as eight in June.

Officials continue to stress the need for people to get vaccinated to guard against the highly contagious delta variant.

Healthcare providers are reporting an increase in the number of people signing up to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Ochsner officials said they're seeing a 10-15% increase in vaccination requests while LCMC hospitals report that calls to schedule a vaccine have almost tripled.