Live at 1 pm: Governor Edwards likely to issue new order on COVID restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. — With cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID continuing to trend downward in the state of Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to issue a new order on COVID restrictions Tuesday.
The governor will make the announcement and update residents on the progress of vaccine distribution at 1 pm from Baton Rouge. He is also scheduled to receive his second dose of the COVID vaccine later in the day.
The State of Louisiana has seen dramatic drops in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths since some peaks after the Christmas holidays.
In addition, the state will see more than 130,000 vaccine doses delivered this week and we have had more than 1 million residents receive at least one dose of the vaccine.
