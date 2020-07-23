Live at 2:30: Governor Edwards coronavirus update

As the state of Louisiana surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Governor gives an update on the state's response.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will give an update Thursday on the state's response.

Earlier this week Edwards said the state would remain in Phase 2 of recovery for at least another two weeks after this Friday, which is when the previous order was slated to end.

Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Thursday, July 23 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

Cases: 101,650 (+ 2,296 )

(+ Deaths: 3,574 (+16)

(+16) Patients in hospitals: 1,585 (+4 )

(+4 ) Patients on ventilators: 197 (+9)

(+9) Recoveries: 61,456 (as of 7/19)

(as of 7/19) Total tests performed: 1,174,868 (+ 21,967 ) ( 10.45 % positive rate)