Live at 3:30: Governor Edwards to give new COVID order

The governor's current order expires Wednesday.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards has a large decision to make regarding the state’s mask mandate and he is expected to do so with his new COVID order that will be announced Tuesday and put into effect Wednesday.

The State of Louisiana is currently surrounded by states that have repealed a mask mandate as Texas, Mississippi and Arkansas have done away with the requirement.

Edwards said last week that “nothing is off the table,” as he considers whether to extend his current COVID order, which keeps the mandate in place, or if he replaces it with a new order that repeals it entirely or which could soften it.

Regardless of what decision Edwards makes, it is likely that the city of New Orleans will continue to forge its own path, which has consistently been slower to ease restrictions than the state.

Edwards has loosened many restrictions on COVID around the state, but he has repeatedly said that local jurisdictions can have more restrictive policies, just not less restrictive ones.

Louisiana currently has about 1.2 million people who have been vaccinated, or just over 25 percent of the population and demand for the vaccine has seemed to wane recently with mass vaccination events being replaced by smaller, community events.