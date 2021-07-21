Live at 4 PM: Mayor Cantrell, Dr. Avegno to discuss possible COVID measures

The return of some kind of mask mandate is a possibility as the state has seen a surge in COVID cases.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans could announce a new series of coronavirus-related restrictions tied to the sharp uptick in cases throughout the state. The restrictions would be a return to 2020-era policies that restricted gatherings and limited the number of patrons allowed in businesses.

The most likely returning restriction is a mask mandate in public places.

“All options are on the table,” said City of New Orleans spokesman Beau Tidwell on Tuesday. “Masking is certainly something they’re looking at. It’s a strong possibility."

Tidwell said that New Orleans has a “good” vaccination level among adults, with 69 percent of adults in the city having received at least one shot and 63 percent being fully vaccinated.

But New Orleans is an outlier in the state, which as a whole has a vaccination rate lower than 40%.

In Louisiana, fewer than 2 million of the state's eligible residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, despite multiple vaccines being available for free.

New Orleans health leaders fear the delta variant is encroaching from other parishes with lagging vaccination rates, posing a danger for the city's unvaccinated residents and the possibility that vaccinated people may still catch the delta variant.

Vaccines such as the COVID-19 ones are highly effective, but as with all vaccines cannot guarantee 100% immunity from the virus they are designed to protect against.

The sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is attributed to the highly contagious delta variant, which is the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Louisiana and much of the United States.

The city had some of the most restrictive measures in the state in place during the initial COVID outbreak and subsequent spikes and was one of the last places in Louisiana to ease restrictions.

The city only lifted its mask restrictions in May, well after the state eased restrictions amid a decrease in cases following the third spike at the beginning of the year.

The delta variant comes just as the city's businesses, bars and restaurants have reopened and as many still struggle with enough staffing.

And Wednesday's coronavirus update from state health officials did little to ease worries in New Orleans. More than 5,300 new cases were reported since Tuesday, with the majority of them coming from the Baton Rouge and Northshore regions.

LDH reports 237 new cases in New Orleans Wednesday. in the past seven days, more than 900 cases have been reported in Orleans Parish.

