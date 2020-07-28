LIVE @ 4 PM: Gov. Edwards gives coronavirus update

Watch the governor's press conference live here.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will host a press conference at 4 p.m. to announce the latest information on the state's response to COVID-19.

WWL-TV will stream the press conference live on our website and app in this story.

Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, July 28 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

Cases: 111,038 (+ 1,121 )

Deaths: 3,700 (+26)

Patients in hospitals: 1,583 ( -17 )

) Patients on ventilators: 214 (+6)

Recoveries: 61,456 (as of 7/19)

(as of 7/19) Total tests performed: 1,276,304 (+ 16,282) (6 .88 % positive rate)