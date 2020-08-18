Watch Live @ 3PM: Gov. Edwards Louisiana coronavirus update

The press conference will be streamed live here.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will update the public on Louisiana's response to COVID-19.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m.

Today, 640 new cases were reported across the state along with 28 new deaths. Hospitalizations are down 22 as well, for a total of 1,204 COVID-19 patients in the hospital and 187 on ventilators.

The current order for Louisiana to stay in Phase 2 of reopening is set to expire on Aug. 28. There has been no word on if the governor plans to extend the Phase 2 order or adjust the state's restrictions.

What he decides will effect how LSU and the Saints play football.

Last week, the Saints announced that they would play their first home game of the season without fans in the stands due to COVID-19.

LSU released their new, 10-game SEC-only schedule Monday.

The SEC announced guidelines today for its member schools to follow for the upcoming 2020 football season that includes rules on attendance, masks and other restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to LSU Athletics, individual universities will be allowed to determine the number of guests that will be permitted inside stadiums, in accordance with state, local regulations. Recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control on physical distancing should be applied.

For tailgating, each university will determine if tailgating will be allowed on university property, in accordance with state and local rules.

