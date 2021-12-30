Live @ 1 PM: Gov. Edwards gives COVID-19 update as cases skyrocket

WWL-TV will stream the press conference live in this story and on our social media pages.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a virtual news conference Thursday afternoon to address the state’s latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant.

That news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed on WWLTV.com and on Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported a record-breaking 12,467 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, but two new deaths. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to sharply spike, increasing by 103 more patients on Wednesday to a total of 762 hospitalized. Louisiana had only 206 people hospitalized with the virus two weeks ago.

Thursday is the second day in a row that Louisiana reported a record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases.

Overall, new COVID-19 cases in Americans of all ages has skyrocketed to the highest levels on record. An average of 300,000 per day, or more than 2 ½ times the figure just two weeks ago. The highly contagious omicron accounted for 59 percent of new cases last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

There are early indications that the variant causes milder illness than previous versions, and that the combination of the vaccine and the booster seems to protect people from its worst effects.