Live music still shut down as New Orleans moves to Phase 3.3

With New Orleans moving to phase 3.3 Wednesday, music venues in the city will stay closed, falling in line with statewide restrictions which were recently extended.

NEW ORLEANS — The flyer advertising a March 20 performance is still up inside Blue Nile on Frenchmen Street in New Orleans.

That performance, like so many others that would have followed, never happened.

“I had a feeling this was going to be something serious,” owner Jesse Paige said.

Paige was forced to close the historic music venue in mid-March because of the pandemic. The stage has been quiet ever since.

“The soul of the city is cut off. Without music what is New Orleans. There’s great food and there’s great people but music is the heartbeat,” Paige said.

With New Orleans moving to phase 3.3 Wednesday, music venues in the city will stay closed, falling in line with statewide restrictions which were recently extended.

“I definitely feel like the goal post keeps getting moved,” Paige said.

Relying on loans, Paige is hoping he can hold out until Spring.

“It’s getting tougher and tougher to hold on, financially especially,” Paige said.

“Everything just came to a halt,” guitarist Danny Abel said.

Abel is no stranger to the stage at Blue Nile and hopes musicians can get back to work.

“It just seems like there’s a way we can do it safely, even it if means that you only have limited capacity, people have to wear masks and they have to be seated,” Abel said.

With an entire industry still shut out by the restrictions, Paige would like musicians to at least have a seat at the table.

“I feel like we’re a very creative industry, probably some of the most creative

people on the planet in our industry and I would appreciate the opportunity for us to come up with solutions,” Paige said.

Solutions that would create new flyers and bring back the traditional sounds that once flooded Frenchmen Street.