HOUMA, La. — Mary Louise Brown Morgan, a “God-fearing woman” who made a “mean gumbo and red beans,” died March 27 in Houma, Louisiana, after contracting the coronavirus.

She was the first person in Terrebonne Parish to die of COVID-19, in a state where the pandemic is taking a heavy toll.

Morgan was born in New Orleans on Jan. 5, 1942, but was a lifelong resident of the small town of Gray, Louisiana.

Her niece Penny Mikkel said her aunt had a “beautiful spirit." Family members described how she lovingly tended her beautiful garden full of trees and rosebushes and worked out three times a week at her local gym.

