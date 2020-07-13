Livingston Parish president says he doesn't support enforcement of mask mandate

Ricks said Livingston Parish is bound by Edwards’ order and has instructed his department heads to follow the guidelines established by the governor.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says he will not “endorse” enforcement of the statewide mask mandate but is unable to opt-out of the mandatory order.

Ricks said he would not support strict enforcement or penalties against residents that choose to not wear face-covering in public. Instead, he encouraged residents to be “mindful” of the order

“I have received many emails and messages from constituents wanting me to opt-out of the order, Ricks said. “Unfortunately, this is not an option for Livingston Parish.”

Ricks said Livingston Parish is bound by Edwards’ order and has instructed his department heads to follow the guidelines established by the governor.

Gov. John Bel Edward’s statewide mask mandate, which went into effect Monday, allows parishes with fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in a two-week period to opt-out of the order. As of Saturday, only three parishes met that benchmark: Grant, Red River, and West Feliciana parishes.

Livingston Parish has more than four times the number of cases required to opt-out of the order. Livingston Parish had 408 cases per 100,000 according to Ricks.

The Center for Disease Control recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their households. The CDC says cloth face coverings can reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.

“I believe we should do everything possible to move the state forwards in its efforts to flatten the curve and fully reopen,” Ricks said.

