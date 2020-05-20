NEW ORLEANS — Inside and outside of Court of Two Sisters in the French Quarter, Terminix is busy cleaning all hard surfaces and commonly touched areas.

The company, known for pest extermination, has been doing about 50 disinfectant jobs like this a week since the height of COVID-19 pandemic, according to Joe Martin with Terminix.

"When you have a disinfection, it's going to make your employees feel a little more safe, and you have the customer base say 'hey, this restaurant, this business, this school has been disinfected,'" said Martin.

Terminix has been doing these cleanings since just after Katrina. That was the last time there was this much demand for cleaning, according to Martin.

“The last month to six weeks, we've picked up a lot of calls," said Martin.

The crew we tagged along with on Wednesday was hitting just about every inch of the restaurant with disinfectant. We are told the chemicals are approved by the EPA and are safe once it all dries in about 10 minutes.

"We are wearing all our PPE and that's for the safety of the employee going in but the product is safe once it's dry and people can come in."

The cleanings range in price Some are more affordable at about $175. Other bigger buildings cost close to $5,000. Martin says people have been willing to pay the price for peace of mind.

"Our prices are going to range from a common pest control service (price) on up. It’s based on square foot,” said Martin. "Our main goal is to get restaurants back, we want to get businesses back."

There are a number of different companies that offer this service. There are monthly, weekly and even daily cleaning options.

