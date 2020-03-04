NEW ORLEANS —

Patients who are sick with COVID-19 will soon be part of medical studies to find a treatment.

Local doctors are about to open a study using those medications people have been hearing so much about.

The drugs have been used to treat other illnesses for many years.

Doctors treating the many New Orleanians suffering in the hospital from COVID-19 will soon be looking for new treatment answers. LSU Health infectious diseases physician Dr. Meredith Clement said a clinical trial is about to begin for patients at UMC.

“It is a trial that will be offered to patients who are coming into the hospital. They are admitted to the hospital with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection,” Clement said.

Some patients will get hydroxychloroquine. Others will get hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin. They will be compared to others whose symptoms are treated traditionally by doctors.

“We really need to study it further to understand the role these medications have on this disease," she said.

In the near future, LSU Health hopes to also have you sign up for studies treating people who have COVID-19 but are not sick enough to go to the hospital and another one for people who were sick but got well and have immunity.

“We were able to touch base with some of those patients to ask them if they might be interested in coming back to potentially donate blood,” the doctor said.

Some doctors have said research is the way out of this state that we’re in. Dr. Clement agrees.

“Oh 100 percent. So we have to find answers, and we have to find reliable answers,” Clement said.

And for many, those answers can’t come soon enough.

