NEW ORLEANS —

Doctors who do elective surgeries are stepping up to help the medical teams on the front line.

Plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Kamran Khoobehi donated his protective surgical gear to help the doctors and nurses at Ochsner Baptist on Wednesday.

His cosmetic surgical suite and offices have been closed, so he wanted to help the medical staff and EMS workers by donating his supplies. He believed this surgical gear could last a few extra weeks.

Khoobehi emphasized the importance of keeping front line doctors healthy.

"Front line is the most important thing. We can not train doctors overnight," the doctor said. "We can not train the nurses overnight, and if you lose them, that is going to be bad. "We have to protect them with any cause. They should not be in a situation where they have to reuse materials."



When the supplies arrived, Ochsner Baptist staff said they were grateful. They thanked Khoobeni.

