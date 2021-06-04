Local Hispanic community encouraged to get vaccine

The current tracking shows Hispanics are among the smallest group getting vaccinated.

NEW ORLEANS — LCMC Health held “Hispanic Community Day” at the Morial Convention Center on Monday. While that may sound like a diversity education campaign, it’s actually part of the campaign to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Doctors have been saying that the pandemic has been disproportionately affecting communities of color, but the true impact on the Hispanic population may be hard to gauge. There are several reasons for that including possible language barriers and immigration status. When it comes to offering a COVID vaccine to possible illegal immigrants, Dr. Jeffrey Elder says practicality trumps politics because we need as many people vaccinated as possible.

“We don’t care about your immigration status, we just want to get people vaccinated and keep them healthy,” said Dr. Elder of LCMC Health.

With translators on hand, virtually anyone can get a COVID shot at the mass vaccination site by LCMC Health. There’s no charge. No ID is required, and no one is asking about immigration status. Maria Lira says some of her friends are worried about that. She spoke with us through a translator

“I had a friend who commented to me as well that she was a little scared to come here because one doesn’t know if the information they give here will be shared out to other places,” said Lira.

Whether it’s the language barrier or concern about deportation, doctors say some Hispanics have been hesitant to get tested for COVID and to get vaccinated. That can make it harder to grasp the pandemic’s true impact on the Hispanic population.

“I don’t know that we do. We know that some people aren’t going to come forward even if they had symptoms or mild symptoms, they may have just stayed at home and never been tested and never have seen a health care provider,” said Dr. Elder.

When vaccinations began last year, Louisiana was not collecting data on ethnicity so the information on Hispanic or Latinos in the state getting vaccinated was incomplete. The state changed its policy two months ago and the current tracking shows Hispanics are among the smallest group getting vaccinated. Doctor Elder says with an increase in vaccine supply there shouldn’t be hurdles to getting one. Some feel very differently. One man recently posted on Facebook asking, “why are we allowing immigrants in our country with promises of free education, free health care and a better life and we can’t take care of our own citizens and veterans?”

“These are people in our community so whatever your political views they are around us all. And if we want to shut this virus down and go back to having Mardi Gras and big crowds and Jazz Fest and all the things we love about New Orleans, we have to keep people healthy,” said Dr. Elder.

According to U.S. Census data, about five percent of Louisiana’s population identifies as Hispanic, but when you factor in the unknown number of undocumented workers that number maybe higher. For Maria Lira, who says she has legal status, getting her first dose of vaccine on Monday was life changing.