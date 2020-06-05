NEW ORLEANS —

During this pandemic, we’ve tried to focus on the helpers out there. So many people are using whatever talents they have to help others right now, just like well-known local jeweler Jose Balli.

His eponymous stores offer sterling silver jewelry showcasing Louisiana’s beauty. An artist and silversmith, Balli designs and creates each piece himself.

And now he’s commemorating the pandemic by launching the "Quarantine Kit". It includes the “stay at home "house, the mask…and the toilet paper.” Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to Hands on New Orleans, which brings meals to the homebound, low-income seniors and the chronically ill.

And that’s not all Balli has designed during the pandemic. He's also created an "Angel of Hope," and 50 percent of those proceeds will go to the Northshore Food Bank in Covington where he painted a matching mural. That charm has already sold enough to feed 2,700 families.

Balli is the most humble of philanthropists who proudly comes from a humble background.

"It goes back to my childhood growing up really poor," he said, "My dad died when I was really young. I only have a handful of memories of him and one of them is of him and I in a food bank line for government cheese and milk. Fast forward to today, and when the pandemic hit, we felt a real need to help those that can't help themselves."

The quarantine charms are $50 each or $195 for the 3 charm bracelet. The "Angel of Hope" is $65. For more information go to the jewelry store's website, https://joseballi.com/

