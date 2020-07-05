A local nurse practitioner was at the center of an exchange in the oval office Wednesday. Sophia L. Thomas told President Trump PPE, personal protective equipment, is sporadic. In return, the president said he's heard the opposite.

Thomas is a nurse practitioner in Kenner at DePaul Community Health Center. She's also president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She was in the oval office Wednesday with nurses from across the country in recognition of National Nurses Day.

"Being a nurse right now is a little bit challenging but rewarding," she said Thursday.

One point of discussion was the availability of PPE.

"I've been reusing my N95 mask for a few weeks now," Thomas said Wednesday.

Thomas said it's manageable, but not always ideal.

"I think it's sporadic. I talked to my colleagues across the country and certainly there are pockets where PPE is not ideal," she said Wednesday.

President Trump said there is tremendous supply across the country.

"Sporadic for you, but not sporadic for a lot of other people," Trump said in response. "I've heard the opposite, I've heard they are loaded up with gowns now."

Other nurses in the room stated they have enough PPE and Thomas agrees that it's improved.

"It's gotten much better than it was," she said.

Thomas said she wanted the president to know what she is hearing from colleagues.

"When this COVID-19 crisis began, PPE was very hard to find for everybody and as I talked to my nurse practitioner colleagues around the country, they're still having trouble to get PPE," she said Thursday. "I thought it was important for the president to know that."

