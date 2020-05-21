Local organization sells T-shirts, masks to raises money for small businesses hard hit by COVID-19

“We’re going to listen to the business owners and see what they need,” Stumpf said. "Anything that they need we’ll have the funds there to provide them with it."

NEW ORLEANS — Sidewalks have blank canvases for art projects in New Orleans neighborhoods during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Elaborate chalk mosaics brought happiness and hope to the kids and parents who created them and gave neighbors something to look at on their many walks around the block.

The Lake Area Business Alliance and Lakeview Civic Association have now put the mosaic design on a series of masks and t-shirts.

LABA President Adam Stumpf said proceeds from the sale of these items will go to help businesses now beginning to reopen after being closed for the last two months.

“Typically, we throw parties to raise money,” Stumpf said. “We just can’t do that right now because of social distancing guidelines and the groups. So, we kind of had to pivot.”

Heather Catalanotto told WWL-TV times have been tough at her Harrison Avenue store Shop Angelique.

“Loss of business, I feel like the morale went down a little bit,” Catalanotto said. “But you know we all kind of wanted to stay healthy and do our part as a community to keep everyone safe.”

Catalanotto’s husband Vincent owns N.O. Vative Printing in Metairie.

His shop set up the online store and did the artwork for free.

“A lot of our staff really doesn’t have a ton of work right now, so we’re really just trying to look for ways to help out,” Vincent Catalanotto said.

Stumpf says the money they raised will be used to purchase hand sanitizer, masks and other things for Lake Area businesses.

“We’re going to listen to the business owners and see what they need,” Stumpf said. "Anything that they need we’ll have the funds there to provide them with it."

If early sales are any indication the mosaic t-shirts are going to be a real hit. The website has been live for about a day and they’ve already sold 20 shirts and it’s all for a good cause.

If you would like to purchase a mask or t-shirt click on this link: https://www.lakeareabusiness.com/

