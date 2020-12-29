New Orleans residents taking part in Novavax COVID-19 vaccine study

“Get the vaccine, it’s important. It helps us as a community because that virus is going everywhere within our population,” said Jessandra Carter.

NEW ORLEANS — The third phase of a clinical trial that is part of the federal government’s “Warp Speed” program is now underway, and some locals from the New Orleans metro area are taking part. Operation Warp Speed has already helped bring vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna to the public. Now, a company called Novavax is looking to lay the groundwork for what could be another COVID vaccine.

Jessandra Carter is part of a clinical study called “Prevent 19”. Depending on the results on an estimated 30,000 in the U.S. and Mexico, the third phase of this trial could help deliver another COVID-19 vaccine to the public.

“I have daughters. I have grandchildren and in some kind of way this may help. If this passes eventually, this could help save your life and it may somebody else’s life,” said Carter.

Life seems more fragile now to Carter. She says earlier this year, COVID killed four members of her family, including her father and grandmother. They just marked the first Christmas since their loss

“It was hard, it was really hard. This COVID is nothing play with,” said Carter as she fought back tears.

During the holiday weekend, the clinical trial kicked off. Two men from the New Orleans metro area were the first in North America to participate in the study. Novavax, which is a biotechnology company based in Maryland, is working to join Pfizer and Moderna in delivering a COVID vaccine. Dr. Robert Jeanfreau is conducting the study locally through his company MedPharmics. They’re looking for about 500 local volunteers.

“We’re particularly looking for people at increased exposure. Of course, the community we’re in now, there’s so much disease, present that by virtue of living here, most people are at risk of increased exposure,” said Dr. Jeanfreau.

Dr. Jeanfreau is also encouraging first responders, hospital workers and people with underlying health conditions such as obesity and diabetes to volunteer. The study is also eager to include African Americans and people in the Latino population. Unlike the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna which were based in messenger RNA, this vaccine from Novavax is based in protein.

“This particular vaccine, it’s not a messenger RNA, it’s the actual spike protein (of COVID) along with other material. So, they’re all made a little bit differently,” said Dr. Jeanfreau.

Those differences, Jeanfreau says, help to ensure more vaccinations are developed. Even though two vaccines are now available, Dr. Jeanfreau says that has never been the end game in Operation Warp Speed.

“There’s a limited supply of vaccine, that’s another reason for having multiple sources of vaccine. Not only are they produced differently, there’s a limited quantity,” said Jeanfreau.

“Get the vaccine, it’s important. It helps us as a community because that virus is going everywhere within our population,” said Jessandra Carter.

That’s Jessandra Carter’s message to the African American community. But considering COVID’s impact, it might as well be a message to everyone.

Back in September, Novavax conducted a similar clinical study in the United Kingdom. The company says pre-clinical trial results were promising. If authorized by the FDA, doctors say Novavax’s vaccine could be available within four to six months. The local clinical trial is still looking for volunteers. More information about eligibility can be found in the links below: