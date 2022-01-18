Louisiana passes 1 million COVID-19 cases since March 2020

In recent weeks, Louisiana has repeatedly broken new records for single-day increases in new cases.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has officially reported more than 1 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 29,125 new cases since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,025748 since March 2020.

Those figures do not include reinfections or people who got COVID-19 more than once.

"We know that because cases are underreported, in reality, many more people in Louisiana have had COVID at some point in the past 22 months," Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

Edwards called Tuesday's report a "sobering milestone."

The LDH also reported 58 new deaths due to the virus over the weekend. In total, 15,195 deaths in Louisiana have been linked to the virus.

“We have many shining lights in the darkness of this pandemic – our health care heroes who fight on the front lines each day to save lives, our teachers who are working to help our children learn under difficult circumstances, our essential workers who are keeping our economy going. But the brightest light we have are the safe and effective COVID vaccines, which are free and widely available across Louisiana to everyone five years of age and older."

Hospitalizations rose over the weekend but could be showing signs of slowing down. The total number of patients in the hospital with the virus decreased on Saturday before rising to 2,183 on Monday.

Louisiana was reporting about 200 hospitalizations in mid-December. The record number of hospitalizations 3,022 patients set in Aug. 2021.

In recent weeks, Louisiana has repeatedly broken new records for single-day increases in new cases, setting new records four times since Dec. 30.