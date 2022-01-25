Louisiana reports 102 new COVID deaths as cases seemingly peak

COVID-19 deaths have risen, even as those other figures peak, similar to the virus’ previous surges in Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — COVID-19 related deaths are on the rise in Louisiana even as the state the number of new cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rates seem to be easing.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 102 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday along with 9,104 new cases.

The number of newly reported cases has seemingly peaked since mid-January when the state was averaging more than 11,000 new cases daily.

The spiking COVID-19 hospitalizations have stalled, with the state reporting 2,184 patients hospitalized with the virus statewide on Monday. That total is more than 180 patients lower than the patient count reported last Wednesday. Statewide test positivity rates have also followed that trend, dropping from 29 percent in the first week to January to around 27 percent a week later.

However, in that same time, COVID-19 deaths have risen, even as those other figures peak, similar to the virus’ previous surges in Louisiana. The state is currently averaging about 34 deaths daily in the last week compared to single-digit death counts in December.

About 55.1% of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.

“Vaccines and boosters are the most effective tool to get through this surge and prevent another one,” the LDH said. “Combined with masking indoors as well as outside when distancing is not possible, and limiting your exposure to those in your household, we can give COVID the boot!”