Louisiana reports 20 more probable cases of Omicron variant

The LDH says that 34 of those cases are probable and three are confirmed.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health has updated the probable number of cases of the Omicron variant in the state to 37.

The following is a total breakdown of cases by region, according to the LDH:

  • Region 1 (Greater New Orleans Area): 30 - 28 probable; 2 confirmed
  • Region 2 (Baton Rouge Area): 3 probable
  • Region 4 (Acadiana): 1 probable
  • Region 7 (Northwest): 2 probable
  • Region 9 (Northshore): 1 confirmed

The first Omicron case in Louisiana was identified on Dec. 3. It has been detected in 57 countries and more than 21 states. 

