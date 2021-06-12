Louisiana reports 20 more probable cases of Omicron variant

The LDH says that 34 of those cases are probable and three are confirmed.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health has updated the probable number of cases of the Omicron variant in the state to 37.

The LDH says that 34 of those cases are probable and three are confirmed.

The following is a total breakdown of cases by region, according to the LDH:

Region 1 (Greater New Orleans Area): 30 - 28 probable; 2 confirmed

Region 2 (Baton Rouge Area): 3 probable

Region 4 (Acadiana): 1 probable

Region 7 (Northwest): 2 probable

Region 9 (Northshore): 1 confirmed