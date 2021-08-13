Louisiana adds $100 incentive for college students to get vaccinated

The program is available to all colleges, including private universities, if they choose to participate.

NEW ORLEANS — A new vaccine incentive program will give college students $100 for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the Shot for $100 program Friday, which will give the first 75,000 college students to get vaccinated at participating Louisiana universities a $100 gift card.

The program is available to all colleges, including private universities, if they choose to participate.

Gov. Edwards said students should expect to hear more about how the program will work from their universities soon.

What he could say, is that participating students will be given a deactivated Visa card when they get vaccinated. They will then register at ShotFor100.com and their card will be loaded with $100.

“We think this will make a difference in student vaccine uptake across Louisiana,” Gov. Edwards said.

The 18-to-29-year-old demographic is one of the lowest vaccinated groups in Louisiana. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, just over 31% of Louisiana residents ages 18-to-29 have received at least one does of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It's in everyone's interest that our young people get the COVID vaccine — to protect themselves, their families and friends, and their larger communities,” Edwards said.

Some Louisiana universities, including LSU, plan on making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for students and staff once it gains full FDA approval, which could come as early as this month.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine may be fully approved by Labor Day. Moderna is also on its way to approval and Johnson and Johnson expects to apply for full approval later this year.