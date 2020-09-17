Louisiana announces COVID-19 rules for Halloween haunted houses

The attractions must also meet all other Phase 3 requirements for businesses, including the mandatory mask mandate.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office approved new standards required for haunted houses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Even though the state moved into Phase 3 reopening, Governor John Bel Edwards’ order still requires indoor amusements like haunted houses to remain closed. However, those attractions can submit proposals to be given special permission to reopen.

Those reopening plans must include specific methods for ensuring occupant capacity, social distancing, employee guidelines, and cleaning procedures.

Specifically for haunted houses, guest capacity within any structure can not exceed 25 people at one time, excluding staff. The maximum group size should not be greater than six related guests.

The maximum occupant load should not exceed 50 people, or one person per 30 square feet of net usable floor area, whichever is less.

General admission is prohibited and haunted houses are encouraged to use advanced ticket sales or reservations.

The haunted houses must also comply with the fire code and accessibility requirements.

Haunted house operators can access details on how to submit these requests, as well as what type of considerations should be included in the proposals, on OpenSafely.la.gov in the document for “Other Amusements.”

