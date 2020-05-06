Louisiana begins Phase 2 of coronavirus reopening

In the second phase of reopening, restaurants, retailers and other businesses that reopened under phase one can now operate at 50% capacity.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has entered the second phase of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic Friday.

Bars are now allowed to reopen at reduced capacity and restrictions are loosened on a number of businesses.

Governor John Bel Edwards made the announcement Monday that the state would move forward with the reopening process. Edwards ordered a statewide stay-at-home order in late March, ahead of the peak in COVID-19 cases.

Louisiana entered phase one of reopening on May 15, allowing restaurants and some other businesses to reopen with in-person service and requiring the use of a face mask for employees.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city would enter its own version of phase two after assessing case data from Memorial Day Weekend. City health officials said that could happen next week.

What CAN reopen under Phase 2 guidelines:

All businesses and organizations currently at 25% capacity can expand to 50%

Casinos and video poker establishments may expand operations to 50% and 75% of gaming positions

Massage establishments, tattoo parlors and esthetic services may operate at 50% capacity

Bowling alleys, skating rinks, pool halls may resume operation at 50% capacity

Bars that do not hold food service certificate can reopen at 25% capacity

Arcades and children’s museums can reopen at 50% capacity

Outdoor playgrounds and play centers may resume operation

What is still CLOSED:

Nursing homes are closed to visitation

Concert venues

Music Halls

Amusement parks

Carnivals

Water Parks

Fairs

Indoor child play centers

Theme Parks

As of Friday morning, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported by the Louisiana Department of Health has remained flat for weeks, as hospitalizations and patients on ventilators continue to drop and recoveries increase.

Deaths, however, continue to stack up daily: As of Friday, there were 2,772 total COVID-related deaths in the state.

Doctors now warn that despite the large majority reportedly wearing masks, protests in the city could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

