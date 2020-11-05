NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday that he will lift restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus as a statewide stay-at-home order expires at the end of the week.

The stay at home order is set to expire on May 15 and Louisiana will join a handful of other states moving into "Phase One" of President Donald Trump's guidelines for reopening the country.

The move will allow some, but not all, businesses to reopen in a limited capacity.

Edwards has come under pressure from Republicans and business owners to reopen the economy. State economists warn the economic damage from the virus and oil price decline will exceed Hurricane Katrina's financial hit.

10 things you can do in Phase 1

Here are eight things you can now do in Louisiana starting on May 16.

1. Go Out in Public

The governor will lift the Stay at Home order and the order that people remain in groups of 10 or less, however, the guidelines will continue to be not to be in groups of 10 or more in situations where it is not possible to practice social distancing.

The part of the population most vulnerable to COVID-19 is still asked to stay at home as much as possible.

And, while the state will not mandate people wear masks, they are strongly encourage people to do so to not just protect themselves but those in their presence.

2. Go to the mall - at least the big stores

Stores in shopping malls that have exterior doors accessible by the public will be allowed to be open to the public at 25% of their State Fire Marshal capacity. Interior mall stores can continue to offer their goods for sale to the public for curbside delivery only.

3. Go to a restaurant or coffee shop

Restaurants can begin offering sit-down dining at 25 percent of the State Fire Marshal listed capacity. There can be additional outdoor seating with appropriate social distancing.

4. See a Movie

Movie theaters may be open to the public at 25% of their State Fire Marshal capacity, with new guidance from SFM and LDH on social distancing and sanitation.

5. Go to Church

Churches can conduct indoor service at 25 percent of capacity and additional seating can be provided outdoors.

6. Go to a casino

Casinos and video poker may be open in line with guidance from Gaming Control Board and the Louisiana Racing Commission and at no more than 25% of their capacity and gaming positions. Racetracks may open for races without spectators only if approved by the Louisiana Racing Commission.

7. Workout at the Gym

Gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to be open to the public at 25% of their capacity. The State Fire Marshal and LDH will be issuing guidance on social distancing and sanitization.

8. Go to the museum, Aquarium

Museums, zoos, and aquariums may be open to the public at 25% of their capacity, with no organized tours and no tactile exhibits. Children's museums remain closed.

9. Go to the barber, nail salon

Barbers, hair salons, and nail salons may be open to the public at 25% of their capacity with SFM guidance on social distancing.

10. Go to (some) bars

If they have a license to serve food and under the same limits as restaurants - 25 percent capacity and socially distanced.

Things that must remain closed

Massage parlors, tattoo parlors, spas must remain closed.

Undetermined

Youth sports and summer camps. Guidance to come soon with the Louisiana Department of Health.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.