Live at 2:30: Louisiana Governor Edwards addresses big spike in state's cases

The new cases, which include some tested as early as mid-June, were 2,083, the highest number since April.

NEW ORLEANS — More than 2,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Louisiana Wednesday, the third largest spike since the global pandemic began.

According to the Louisiana Dept. of Health, 2,083 people tested positive for the coronavirus on July 1. That's 8.8% of the 23,577 tests processed that day.

By comparison, 23,874 more coronavirus tests were processed Tuesday with a positive rate of about 4.2%.

According to the LDH, the collection dates for the cases reported today range from June 13 to July 1. They added that 98% of the positives reported today are from community spread and just under half of the positives are people under 30-years-old.

Hospitalizations have also continued to increase, with 18 more COVID-19 patients admitted to Louisiana hospitals. Ventilator usage also increased slightly, with the number of patients on ventilators increasing by one to 84.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will speak this afternoon to address the spike in cases and reveal the latest information from Louisiana's coronavirus response.

Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Wednesday, July 1 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

Cases: 60,178 (+2,083)

Deaths: 3,130 (+17)

Patients in hospitals: 799 (+18)

Patients on ventilators: 84 (+1)

Recoveries: 42,225 (Updated on Mondays)

Total tests performed: 752,088 (+23,577)

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.