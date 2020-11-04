BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana is experiencing a rare moment of bipartisanship in the time of the coronavirus, after years of bitter political disputes.

The unusual cooperation between Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and his traditional Republican rivals appears to be having a positive effect.

Officials are sounding a note of cautious hope that they may have flattened the curve of virus cases in the state.

The growth in the number of people requiring hospitalization has slowed, and the number of patients requiring ventilators to do their breathing for them has declined.

More Stories:

RELATED: Lives Lost: A Louisiana grandmother 'took care of everyone'

RELATED: 'Hope' the giraffe born in New Orleans amid pandemic

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.