Louisiana confirms two more cases of U.K. COVID-19 variant

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana confirmed two new cases of the U.K. COVID-19 variant on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to five.

The new cases were both confirmed in the southwest region of the state, the Louisiana Department of Health said. The health department had previously confirmed three other cases in southwest Louisiana and two cases in the Greater New Orleans area.

The individuals did not report a history of travel outside of Louisiana.

Case investigators are now performing contact tracing to identify and monitor anyone who was in close contact with the cases.

The LDH said another 20 additional suspect variant cases are pending confirmation testing. Of those cases, 13 are in the Greater New Orleans area and seven are in southwest Louisiana.

The LDH previously said there are likely many more undetected cases in those areas and across Louisiana because most COVID-19 lab tests are not able to identify specific variant strains.

The variant, frequently referred to as the U.K. variant because it was first detected in the United Kingdom, spreads more easily from one person to another than other viral strains circulating the globe.

The LDH says that current COVID-19 vaccines are thought to be effective against the U.K. variant strain but further study is needed to determine if the strain causes a more severe case of COVID-19.

